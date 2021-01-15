Agreement looks to accelerate the distribution of Plurilock solutions across North America

Victoria, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2021) - Plurilock Security Inc. (TSXV: PLUR) (OTC Pink: PLCKF) ("Plurilock" or the "Company"), an innovative cybersecurity company that provides frictionless and continuous authentication using machine learning and behavioral biometrics, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-exclusive Reseller Agreement with X10 Networks Inc., ("X10") a leading provider of network engineering solutions.

With a well-known presence in British Columbia, Canada, X10 has been providing leading-edge IT network solutions since its inception in 2004 to customers in multiple Canadian provinces and other countries.

Pursuant to the agreement, X10 will promote and deliver Plurilock's products to a wide range of clients across various industry verticals such as education, government, healthcare and industrials. The agreement reflects Plurilock's 'land and expand' strategy to build a new pipeline of customers and maintain high customer retention.

"We are thrilled to announce our new reseller agreement with X10," said Ian L. Paterson, CEO of Plurilock Security Inc. "X10 has established itself as a leading provider of network solutions among its broad range of clients. As a growing company, part of our strategy is to attract and work with channel partners that can help us deliver our state-of-the-art authentication solutions to government, healthcare, and financial services customers in an effort to scale adoption of our product to the broader market."

About Plurilock

Plurilock is an innovative, identity-centric cybersecurity company that reduces or eliminates the need for passwords, extra authentication steps, and cumbersome authentication devices. Plurilock's software leverages state-of-the-art behavioral-biometric, environmental, and contextual technologies to provide invisible, adaptive, and risk-based authentication solutions with the lowest possible cost and complexity. Plurilock enables organizations to compute safely-and with peace of mind.

