DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDV) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: Net Asset Value(s) 15-Jan-2021 / 13:50 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/01/2021) of GBP53.71m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 14/01/2021) of GBP37.36m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 14/01/2021 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (bid price) - including unaudited 179.18p 20,850,000 current period revenue* Per Ordinary share (bid price) - excluding current period 179.18p revenue* Ordinary share price 165.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (7.91%) Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 112.73p 113 ZDP share price 112.50p Premium to NAV (0.21%) ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05 to 14/01/ 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: GB0006615826 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDV Sequence No.: 91608 EQS News ID: 1161002 End of Announcement EQS News Service =-------------------------------------------------------------

