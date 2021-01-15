

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) announced a profit for its fourth quarter that climbed from the same period last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.99 billion, or $0.64 per share. This compares with $2.87 billion, or $0.60 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.7% to $17.93 billion from $19.86 billion last year.



Wells Fargo & Co earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $2.99 Bln. vs. $2.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.64 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.60 -Revenue (Q4): $17.93 Bln vs. $19.86 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

WELLS FARGO-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de