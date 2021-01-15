Software Services See Huge Demand From Casino and Sportsbook Operators

FN Media Group Presents Microsmallcap.com Market Commentary

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Online betting is seeing explosive growth in the wake of a public health crisis keeping people at home on the weekends, legislative breakthroughs opening up major markets, and the overall shift of the entertainment industry to the digital space. The result is that the gambling industry is increasingly a software industry. The $53.7 billion online betting industry is built on a foundation of software to keep gaming safe and secure, user friendly, easy, and entertaining, and, essentially, to make sure that the house always wins. The online betting industry is expanding at an incredible rate. As more casinos and sportsbooks go online, companies like Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF), Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS), Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS), GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN), and International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) are seeing huge demand from new operators to provide the technical infrastructure to make these services possible.

Bragg Gaming Group Powers the Next Generation of Online Betting Operators

Bragg Gaming Group (TSXV:BRAG) (OTCQX:BRGGF) is one of the industry leaders providing turnkey digital solutions for online casino and sportsbook operators. Through its subsidiary Oryx Gaming International, the company offers a comprehensive suite of services to get operators up and running, including a wide library of games provided through Bragg's partnerships with international developers, as well as transaction management and more through an omni-channel retail, online, and mobile iGaming platform.

The Oryx iGaming Platform is an all-inclusive Omnichannel suite of services. In addition to one of the largest libraries of online casino games, sportsbook, and lottery products in the industry, Oryx provides operators with cutting-edge marketing and operational services. These include integrated marketing and targeting tools that provide operators with real-time customer data, which can be used to enhance user experience and increase player engagement and retention. Oryx also offers secure infrastructure, and sophisticated anti-fraud and transactional management.

On January 5, Bragg announced its partnership to provide technology solutions to leading Dutch casino operator JVH Gaming & Entertainment Group. The Oryx platform will power JVH's new online betting hub as the Netherlands opens up to the legal regulated online betting industry later in 2021.

"We're confident that with Oryx's experience and the quality of their products, we will be able to offer our customers the best level of service and an unrivalled player experience." JVH group CEO and chairman Eric Olders said about the partnership. "They have a great team and we look forward to partnering with them as one big team."

Digital Services Are in High Demand in the Online Betting Industry

Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ:ELYS), formerly known as NEWGIOCO Group, offers its own adaptable online betting platform, as well as data driven Sportsbook Risk Management Services and Adaptive Business Intelligence dashboards. The company announced in October that its technology had received certification from Gaming Labs International, an independent testing laboratory for land-based, lottery, and iGaming systems.

Scientific Games Corp (NASDAQ:SGMS) has been providing casino and lottery infrastructure for more than 85 years, and is now working to modernize legacy systems and make them accessible through online channels. In December, the company announced its new SYMPHONY lottery gaming platform, which will power the Lotto Baden-Württemberg, a network of more than 3,000 licensed retailers in southwest Germany. The new system will allow users to participate through both online and retail channels.

GAN Ltd (NASDAQ:GAN) also provides business-to-business Software-as-a-Service products to the gaming industry through its GameSTACK Internet Gaming Ecosystem platform. In October, the company announced the launch of a simulated internet sports betting experience for a midwestern region retail casino operator client.

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) announced in December that the company has launched its proprietary PlayRGS casino management solution and PlayCasino content with Finland-based state lottery operator Veikkaus Oy. Through these systems, International Game Technology will provide Veikkaus Oy with top-performing online games, with the goal of enhancing player engagement.

Online betting is continuing to explode as the industry moves into newly regulated markets and the playerbase rapidly grows. As this happens, there is huge demand for companies like Bragg Gaming Group to provide the software foundations that iGaming is built on.

Disclaimer: Microsmallcap.com (MSC) is the source of the Article and content set forth above. References to any issuer other than the profiled issuer are intended solely to identify industry participants and do not constitute an endorsement of any issuer and do not constitute a comparison to the profiled issuer. FN Media Group (FNM) is a third-party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated with MSC or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by MSC are solely those of MSC and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. Readers of this Article and content agree that they cannot and will not seek to hold liable MSC and FNM for any investment decisions by their readers or subscribers. MSC and FNM and their respective affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT registered broker-dealers/analysts/investment advisers, hold no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.

The Article and content related to the profiled company represent the personal and subjective views of the Author (MSC), and are subject to change at any time without notice. The information provided in the Article and the content has been obtained from sources which the Author believes to be reliable. However, the Author (MSC) has not independently verified or otherwise investigated all such information. None of the Author, MSC, FNM, or any of their respective affiliates, guarantee the accuracy or completeness of any such information. This Article and content are not, and should not be regarded as investment advice or as a recommendation regarding any particular security or course of action; readers are strongly urged to speak with their own investment advisor and review all of the profiled issuer's filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission before making any investment decisions and should understand the risks associated with an investment in the profiled issuer's securities, including, but not limited to, the complete loss of your investment. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release but was compensated twenty five hundred dollars by MSC, a non-affiliated third party to distribute this release on behalf of Bragg Gaming Group

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MSC and FNM undertake no obligation to update such statements.

