DGAP-News: BP p.l.c. / Key word(s): Personnel

BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation



15.01.2021 / 15:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





15 January 2021



BP announces non-executive director resignation





In accordance with paragraph 9.6.11 of the UK Listing Rules, BP plc ("bp") today announced that Dame Alison Carnwath, non-executive director, has given notice of her decision to step down from the bp board for personal and professional reasons, with effect from 14 January 2021.



Helge Lund, chair of bp, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Alison for the important contribution she has made to bp over the last three years."



Further information



bp press office, London: bppress@bp.com, +44 (0)7831 095541







This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.