Despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine, which was declared in November, 2020 Q4 was a record quarter for NEO Finance, AB in terms of loans issued volume and initiated payments. Our investor community financed 5.42M EUR loans - an increase of 25% compared to 2019 Q4. Payment initiation service was growing even faster. Company's clients initiated 2.85M transactions, and, compared to the same quarter in 2019, grew by 150%. Please find more information in the attached report. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=836137