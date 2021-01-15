Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

|Bid procedure, 2021-01-21
|Bonds
|STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590. SE0012676690. 2025-09-03
NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18
SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20
DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20
LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17
SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11
SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18
|Bid date
|2021-01-21
|Bid times
|09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1590: 1500 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
5534: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
576: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK
2312: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK
518: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
146: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK
194: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK
|Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|1590: 1500 mln SEK per bid
5534: 1300 mln SEK per bid
576: 900 mln SEK per bid
2312: 400 mln SEK per bid
518: 800 mln SEK per bid
146: 800 mln SEK per bid
194: 1300 mln SEK per bid
|Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount)
|SEK 50 million per bid
|Expected allocation time
|No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date
|Delivery and payment date
|2021-01-25
|Delivery of bonds
|To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383
Stockholm, 2021-01-15
This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.
