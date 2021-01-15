Sveriges Riksbank: CONDITIONS FOR RIKSBANK REVERSED AUCTIONS SEK COVERED BONDS

Bid procedure, 2021-01-21 Bonds STADSHYPOTEK AB: 1590. SE0012676690. 2025-09-03



NORDEA HYPOTEK AB: 5534, SE0012230415, 2024-09-18



SKANDINAVISKA ENSKILDA: 576, SE0010049841, 2023-12-20



DANSKE HYPOTEK AB: 2312, SE0011116474, 2023-12-20



LANSFORSAKRINGAR HYPOTEK: 518, SE0011309244, 2025-09-17



SWEDISH COVERED BOND: 146, SE0013381571, 2025-06-11



SWEDBANK HYPOTEK AB: 194, SE0012142206, 2024-09-18





Bid date 2021-01-21 Bid times 09.00-10.00 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Requested volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1590: 1500 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



5534: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK



576: 900 mln SEK +/-450 mln SEK



2312: 400 mln SEK +/-200 mln SEK



518: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK



146: 800 mln SEK +/-400 mln SEK



194: 1300 mln SEK +/-500 mln SEK





Highest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) 1590: 1500 mln SEK per bid



5534: 1300 mln SEK per bid



576: 900 mln SEK per bid



2312: 400 mln SEK per bid



518: 800 mln SEK per bid



146: 800 mln SEK per bid



194: 1300 mln SEK per bid





Lowest permitted bid volume (corresponding nominal amount) SEK 50 million per bid Expected allocation time No later than 10.15 (CET/CEST) on the Bid date Delivery and payment date 2021-01-25 Delivery of bonds To the Riksbank's account in Euroclear Sweden AB's securities settlement system 1 4948 6383

Stockholm, 2021-01-15

This is a translation of the special terms and conditions published on www.riksbank.se. In the case of any inconsistency between the English translation and the Swedish language version, the Swedish language version shall prevail. Complete terms and conditions can be retrieved at www.riksbank.se.