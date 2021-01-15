Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 15 January 2021 it repurchased 50,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 213p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,639,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,639,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,557,022.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 15 January 2021 it repurchased 96,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 154p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,122,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,122,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,373,506.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

15 January 2021