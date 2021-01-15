Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Durchbruch! Die >Billionen News< in der Covid-19-Schlacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2021 | 16:58
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, January 15

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

HEADLINE: Purchase of Own Securities

Global Equity Income Shares (IVPG)

The Company announces that, on 15 January 2021 it repurchased 50,000 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each at 213p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number Global Equity Income Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 13,639,159.

The total number of Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 13,639,159 Global Equity Income Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 25,557,022.

.

Balanced Risk Allocation Shares (IVPB)

The Company announces that, on 15 January 2021 it repurchased 96,000 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each at 154p per share, to be held as Treasury shares.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares held in Treasury following this repurchase is 6,122,218.

The total number of Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each remaining in issue (excluding 6,122,218 Balanced Risk Allocation Shares of 1p each held in Treasury) is 4,373,506.

.

Invesco Asset Management Limited
Corporate Company Secretary
15 January 2021

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.