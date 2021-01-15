Anzeige
Freitag, 15.01.2021

WKN: 924061 ISIN: FR0004040608 Ticker-Symbol: 9BA 
Stuttgart
15.01.21
10:30 Uhr
7,240 Euro
-0,030
-0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ABC ARBITRAGE SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,2807,38018:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2021 | 18:05
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ABC arbitrage: Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Half-year liquidity contract statement for ABC ARBITRAGE

Under the liquidity contract entered into between ABC ARBITRAGE and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31st 2020:

- 18,108 shares
- € 321,693.73

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 117

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 140

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 38,830 shares for € 278,403.87

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 46,015 shares for € 335,302.51

As a reminder :

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on 30 June 2020 on the liquidity account:

- 25,293 shares
- € 264,795.09

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 302

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 237

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 123,471 shares for € 780,442.93

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 120,852 shares for € 773,959.58

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 28,440 shares
- € 49,007.93

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

Contacts: abc-arbitrage.com
Relations actionnaires: actionnaires@abc-arbitrage.com
Relations presse: VERBATEE / v.sabineu@verbatee.com

EURONEXT Paris - Compartiment B
ISIN: FR0004040608
Reuters BITI.PA / Bloomberg ABCA FP

Attachment

  • 00639600116_ABC ARBITRAGE_Bilan_semestriel_20201231_EN (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a1106987-0a2e-4501-b42e-843e47a4f6e7)

© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
