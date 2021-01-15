Jozef Opdeweegh Reflects on Leadership for Growth in 2021

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / As we enter the new year with hope and cautious optimism, we are called to reflect on the lessons learned from 2020. Leaders have set their goals for 2021 - goals that define priorities for the year ahead and set the framework for success.

Jozef Opdeweegh, a c-suite executive with more than 20 years of experience leading and developing global companies, offers his tenured perspective on what it means to lead and set goals in a time defined by uncertainty.

"By setting thoughtful goals, everyone can achieve more in their roles. We can't predict how things will turn out this year, but I encourage everyone to think about their goals beyond a simple box to mark with a tick sign," says Jozef Opdweegh. "Those who will look back on 2021 with a sense of success and accomplishment are most certainly focused now on defining their goals and a path to achieve them."

Based on his experience leading across two decades, Jozef Opdeweegh provides his top four takeaways for fellow executives and business leaders to consider when goal setting as we enter 2021:

1. Develop strong mentorship skills

For Jozef Opdeweegh, becoming a mentor to your employees is a very valuable exercise and goal. As your team navigates new challenges and daily tasks, they might want to lean on someone they trust for coaching, advice, and guidance. This type of guidance can help everyone grow in both their professional roles and as individuals.

"To prioritize mentorship, I recommend setting time to meet with each person from your team to discuss their career goals, what you should expect from them, and vice versa, and give them the best advice possible to guide them along the way," says Jozef Opdeweegh. "After your meeting, strive to give employees regular feedback, provide them with new opportunities when available, and show them that you care about their personal development."

2. Be open to change

At any level, leaders need to embrace change and develop reactive skills to adapt to the ever-evolving business climate. According to a Fortune article, more than 90% of CEOs believe their companies will change more within the next five years than they did in the last five years.

When these changes occur, it is important that you inspire security and motivation in your team in order to overcome the uncertainty inherent in change. Jozef Opdeweegh suggests leaders to put in place a strategy that will allow their teams to be more open to change such as telling stories about others who moved beyond the status quo and succeeded, creating a dialogue to ask questions and share concerns, and acknowledging the change itself in order to set expectations for everyone. By tapping into both managerial and interpersonal skill sets, you can help your team feel more secure and comfortable during a transitional time.

3. Know your contingency plan

We've talked about the importance of embracing the inevitable - change. But how can you really prepare for it? Jozef Opdeweegh recognizes that while we are no strangers to crisis - especially after this year - the way your company reacts during the next time a challenge starts to appear might define your future success. Whether it's planning for immediate changes or setting a contingency plan, make it your goal as a leader to develop a strategy of action that can guide everyone through muddy waters.

The first step to developing an effective contingency plan is to focus on what threats would most directly affect your company's ability to operate, your employees, their well-being, and your brand perception in the eyes of your customers. After this is identified, create a plan for the things on that list and actionable steps that can help mitigate the crisis. Make sure you define response plans and begin to build out the processes and teams needed for effective risk mitigation. Finally, ensure that all the relevant stakeholders have access to this plan so that everyone knows what to expect when needed.

4. Rediscover Your Why

"I've tirelessly talked about purpose in my previous articles and how this is a superpower that can energize leaders and team members," noted Jozef Opdweegh. "Purpose can connect you to the bigger picture of what you are trying to accomplish and why you are doing it. I firmly believe that your why sets you apart from everyone else. It can open up your perspective and motivate you to take action. Ask yourself 'Why am I doing this?', 'Will this benefit my team?', 'Is there anything else I can do to improve?'"

After having all your questions laid out on the table, think through the ways in which these factors can be interwoven into your goals e. Try to include all your ideas around your purpose, even if they are not at the top of your priority list, as you might uncover something you have been forgetting about. This investment in time, effort, and thoughtfulness will sure bring you closer to your purpose and help you set goals aligned to the company's vision.

