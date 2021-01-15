Credibility PR: How Taylor Lomprez has become the most trusted realtor for the 55+ Active Adult Communities in Bluffton and Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

BLUFFTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Real Estate guru Taylor Lomprez has revolutionized the way customer service and communication happens in Real Estate. With Lomprez and her team, clients do not come and go through a revolving door like at other real estate agencies. "Our motto is 'creating clients for life' because you want to find an agent who makes you feel cared for." In the 55 and above community many people move to a different house inside the same community, making it vitally important to work with somebody experienced in taking care of you on both sides: selling your current home and finding the perfect new one to move into. If you're in or around Bluffton or Hilton Head Island, South Carolina: Taylor Lomprez is that real estate agent.

Lomprez has always been highly relational in her work, whether it was during her time as General Manager at a fitness center in Hilton Head Island, or now as a real estate agent. "It's my duty to ask clients questions, take notes, and show them I care by taking my time with them. The focus for Lomprez isn't pushing somebody to buy a home as fast as possible. In fact, she'll be the first to help somebody figure out the right time for them, whether that's in a week, month, or year. "I don't want to sell someone a home if they're not ready."

Her emphasis on customer service and honesty is how Lomprez sold 56 homes in only her second year (for reference, the average agent sells 8/year). "I wholeheartedly believe my clients get the best service possible, due to my level of communication".

If you ask Lomprez's past clients, they say the exact same thing. This from one former client, "We all know this type of life change can be very stressful, especially in your 80's and dealing with health issues. So using a highly qualified, intelligent, and caring agent is key to a smooth transition. Taylor is the best anyone could ever hope for. It's always comforting to hear, and I quote, 'I AM HERE FOR YOU AND I CARE' [from Taylor]".

If you fall into the 55+ community of active adults in the Hilton Head Island area of South Carolina, Taylor Lomprez is the real estate agent for you. She will make you feel cared for throughout every stage of the process and long after.

Contact Name: Taylor Lomprez

Business Name: The Joan Kelly Group

Phone Number: 843-890-0796

Website Link: https://taylor.joankellygroup.com/

Contact Email: tlomprez@joankellygroup.com

