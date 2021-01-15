Entrepreneur Jesse Willms Extends His Post-Secondary Academic Scholarship Campaign

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / Prominent online entrepreneur Jesse Willms is pleased to announce the extension of his Academic Scholarship Campaign. Applicants will now have until February 28th, 2021, to submit all required documentation.

With an increasing number of lockdown measures and stay-at-home orders, Willms and his team would like to provide more time for students to apply.

To be considered, individuals must fill out an online application form and submit a 500-word essay that details a concept for a business initiative and explain how they would bring it to life. Competitive essays will also highlight post-secondary and career objectives.

"Given the current state of the education landscape, I thought it best to provide more time for students to apply," states Willms. "I am proud to help students looking to further their career. With the rising cost of tuition students nationwide are struggling to make regular payments."

Willms will be awarding a total of three scholarships in the amounts of $3,000, $2,000, and $1,000 US.

Individuals will also be required to submit proof of enrollment to an accredited post-secondary institution in the United States or Canada.

Willms encourages all those who meet the stated requirements to apply.

For more information please visit the official scholarship site here.

About Jesse Willms

Jesse Willms is a prominent entrepreneur based out of Las Vegas, Nevada. As the owner of several vehicle history websites, Willms has amassed a wide range of professional experience. With over four million users worldwide, he remains a trusted industry source.

Recognizing the importance of formal education, Willms recently launched his Academic Scholarship Program to help support students currently struggling to make tuition payments due to the pandemic.

For more information on Jesse Willms please visit his official site here.

Contact Information

Jesse Willms

Website: https://jessewillms.com/

Email: apply@jessewillmsscholarship.com

SOURCE: Jesse Willms

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624510/Entrepreneur-Jesse-Willms-Extends-His-Post-Secondary-Academic-Scholarship-Campaign