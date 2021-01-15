Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 15.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Das ist der Durchbruch! Die >Billionen News< in der Covid-19-Schlacht!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEVG ISIN: CA8031604074 Ticker-Symbol: 48S1 
Stuttgart
15.01.21
19:31 Uhr
0,191 Euro
-0,009
-4,50 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SARAMA RESOURCES LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1970,21822:03
ACCESSWIRE
15.01.2021 | 21:08
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sarama Resources Ltd.: Sarama Resources - Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 15, 2021 / The Board of Directors of Sarama Resources Ltd. (TSXV:SWA) (the "Company") has granted 3,158,336 options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company. The option grant is the result of the Company's annual compensation review. This granting of options is made in accordance with the Company's stock option plan which was approved by shareholders on September 17, 2020 and allows for the issuance of a number of options up to 10% of its rolling issued and outstanding common shares. The options have an exercise price of C$0.35, will immediately vest and are exercisable for a period of 3 years from the date of the grant thereof. The Company's 5-day and 20-day VWAPs at market close on January 14, 2021 was C$0.3130 and C$0.3135 respectively.

On January 8, 2021, 2,463,333 options granted on January 8, 2018 and exercisable at C$0.33 had expired.

Total options outstanding is 8,983,333.

For further information on the Company's activities, please contact:

Andrew Dinning
e: info@saramaresources.com
t: +61 (0) 8 9363 7600

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Sarama Resources Ltd.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/624447/Sarama-Resources--Corporate-Update

SARAMA RESOURCES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.