Correnction: sentence in the text of notice "NEO Finance, AB Sales report 2020 Q4" published on January 15, 2021 has been changed from: Our investor community financed 5.42M EUR loans - an increase of 25% compared to 2019 Q4. to: Our investor community financed 5.42M EUR loans - an increase of 21% compared to 2019 Q4. Correction does not concern the remaining text of notice and the information indicated in Report. Aiva Remeikiene Head of Administration Email: aiva@neofinance.com