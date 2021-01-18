Radioline reinforces its privileged relationship with Huawei, with the launch of the first radio app compatible with new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Pro outside China.

The application offers a wide range of content to listen, with real-time control of the mobile app from the watch, in a simple and elegant UI. With one touch, users can easily start /stop the program and save their preferred shows, podcasts or stations in the favorites. They can also control the volume and see the station or podcast name.

The result of a hi-tech collaboration, Radioline has been extending its partnership with Huawei since the release of the first radio application for Huawei HiCar outside China, where Radioline received the "Outstanding Partner" award at the Huawei Developer Conference 2020.

"We are delighted to be working again with the Huawei teams, with whom trust and mutual understanding prevail. Their requirements in terms of process technology matches our vision of innovation and allows us to be in tune with the brand values." says Xavier Filliol, COO of Radioline.

"Huawei is very pleased to build an ecosystem with more excellent partners around the world. We want to empower our users stay connected effortlessly and at all times, and deliver high-quality experiences to consumers." says Rico Zhang, President of Smart Wearable and Health Product Line in Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG).

About Radioline

Radioline is one of a main global radio provider with +90,000 stations; podcasts on all screens, distributed by a large range of partners (telco, OEM, media portal, middleware, etc.).

The service is built on a highly scalable platform with advanced features, enriched content management, massive channel aggregation and universal access via any mobile device, online PC, connected TVs, IoT and in-car digital solutions (with TDF RadioBridge).

More about Radioline: business.radioline.co

Radioline is a Baracoda Company.

