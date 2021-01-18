

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM) issued a trading update for the 2020 year. The Group said it delivered good momentum in the final quarter of 2020. For the full year, revenue grew by 4 percent to $522 million. The Group anticipates to record an adjusted operating profit in line with market consensus. Adjusted operating margin rose to almost 20 percent from 18 percent, last year.



Spirent expects to announce its results for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020 on 11 March 2021.



