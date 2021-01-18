Hoylu AB: HOYLU EXPANDS ITS BUSINESS WITH LARGE CONSTRUCTION FIRM IN THE US

Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021 - Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Walbridge) a full-service construction firm headquartered in Detroit, MI, to use Hoylu's workspace and pull planning software) for a new construction project for a large automotive company in the US.



Walbridge is an existing customer of Hoylu and the new order value is SEK 350,000, including software licenses).

About Hoylu



Hoylu's mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Hoylu's Connected Workspaces help enterprise clients manage activities, visualize work and motivate people to perform their best by avoiding miscommunication and secure success.

