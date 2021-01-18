

NEW DELHI (dpa-AFX) - The Indian rupee slipped against the U.S. dollar in afternoon deals on Monday, as regional shares dropped on weak global cues.



The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex dropped 343.53 points, or 0.70 percent, to 48,691, while the broader NSE Nifty index was down 120.95 points, or 0.84 percent, at 14,312.75.



The Indian rupee slipped to a 6-day low of 73.33 against the greenback from Friday's closing value of 73.24. On the downside, 76.00 is likely seen as its next support level.



