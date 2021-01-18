Vaporesso Releases 'Together We Can!' Video to Bring Confidence and Empower the Vaping Community

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global vaping brand Vaporesso has recently released an inspiring video 'Together We Can!' on its YouTube channel, aiming to bring confidence and unity to the global vaping community. The video highlights Vaporesso's efforts to create an assistance network for vape shops worldwide through the Vaporesso Power Shop projects.

"There are moments in life that test your resolve," states the one-minute video, referring to the fact that vape shops have been facing significant challenges during the pandemic and burgeoning government regulations.

At the forefront of the entire e-cigarette industry, vape shops play a crucial role in the vaping market. They bring reliable products to consumers while also receiving feedback from the market they pass on to the brand. Vape shop businesses are essential pillars of the vaping industry. Vaporesso's goal is to build a stronger community so that voices are well heard, and communication is easier.

With a membership of over 1,000 vape shops worldwide, the Power Shop is a Vaporesso initiative intended to bolster the international vaping industry by improving cooperation between manufacturers, shops, and consumers. It also supports vape shops with marketing and sales, or even Covid-19 supplies. Vape shops within the community may also choose to help each other and grow together.

During the pandemic, Vaporesso has distributed personal protective equipment to stores heavily impacted by COVID-19. As of now, Vaporesso has already donated over one million US dollars to vape shop partners through the Power Shop project.

Over the last year, vape shops have struggled to stay in business due to the pandemic and regulations. "The video reflects the journey we've gone through with our vape shop partners in the past year. There are pain and gain, tough times and achievements. However, our vape shop partners are never alone. There are thousands of friends and partners supporting and empowering each other in the Vaporesso Power Shop community. We've gone through 2020 by supporting each other, and we firmly believe that our community will become even stronger and see a brighter year in 2021." said Simon Lai, Vaporesso's CEO.

Vaporesso calls for more vape shops worldwide to join the Vaporesso Power Shop community and contribute to shaping a better future for the vaping industry.

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1421948/Powershop.mp4