Finetero Releases Positive Projection for 2021

LONDON, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading online trading and brokerage house Finetero has released its report for 2021, including business projections for the upcoming year. Following several very successful months at the end of 2020, Finetero estimates a sharp rise in trading volume through the company's platform. This is contrary to belief in the online trading industry, according to which, the sector was affected by the economic slowdown in the last few months of 2020 and therefore expects negative business outcomes this year.

A plausible explanation for the rise in Finetero users' activity lies in the steps taken by the company to ensure trader success. Among these steps are the company's collaboration with the big data company TipRanks and its market news section , updated frequently. Regarding that matter, the company has stated that it intends to seek further collaboration venues that are client-oriented, and that more details concerning this development will be released in the near future.

Tomorrow's tools, today

At the base of Finetero's modus operandi has been its traders' advancement, from day one. That's why the company puts a lot of effort into education tools. However, Finetero's success in 2020 and its optimistic projections for 2021 are also a result of the application of the most up-to-date technologies on the site's platforms. Among other benefits enjoyed by traders as a result is an order execution that averages at 7.2 milliseconds.

Finetero also boasts its state-of-the-art infrastructure, powered by Amazon AWS, which ensures the highest level of trading security and privacy available today. All funds deposited are kept in a segregated bank account, regardless of their size and of the trader's volume of activity. Together with the company's 24/7 support policy, these characteristics are at the base of high user satisfaction with Finetero and its services.

About Finetero