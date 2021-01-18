

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A public health alert has been issued for ready-to-eat or RTE beef jerky products by the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service or FSIS. The warning is given due to misbranding and the presence of undeclared anchovies, a known allergen.



A recall was not requested because the products are not currently available for sale to consumers. But, FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers' pantries.



The RTE beef jerky products labeled as 'CHARLIE BROWN FARMS PREMIUM BEEF JERKY Original Prime Rib' contains Worcestershire, which is not listed as an ingredient, but was utilized in the product formulation.



The products bear establishment number 'EST. 8275' inside the USDA mark of inspection. They were produced from October 20, 2020 through January 12, 2021 and have a one-year shelf life. The affected items were distributed for wholesale and also sent to retail locations in California.



According to the agency, the products may contain anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.



The alert was issued after FSIS inspection personnel discovered the problem. However, there has been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.



Consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.



In early January, a public health alert was issued for around 43 pounds of not-ready-to-eat or NRTE, heat treated, not fully cooked chicken enchilada products for misbranding and the presence of undeclared soy, an allergen.



In mid December, FSIS warned against raw frozen New Orleans -Roasted Chicken Wings products, as well as Country Meats' ready-to-eat 'HOT BBQ Flavor Smoked Pork Snack Sticks'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de