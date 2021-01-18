Nasdaq Stockholm would like to inform you that the excel-template used when submitting listing applications for fixed income securities will be updated on the 25th of January, 2021. There are no changes to the required fields but the old version will no longer be accepted when submitting the applications. This exchange notice is sent out for informational purposes only to avoid extra work when applying to list bonds through the Listing Center. For further information, please contact the fixed income listings team: Fi.listings@nasdaq.com