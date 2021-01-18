

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks drifted lower in cautious trade on Monday as weak U.S. retail sales data as well as growing coronavirus infections around the world sparked worries about a slow recovery from the pandemic.



The total number of global coronavirus cases topped 95 million, while the death toll surpassed 2 million.



China reported more than 100 new Covid-19 cases for the sixth consecutive day, while the number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients with serious symptoms in Japan topped 970, marking a record high since the onset of the pandemic in the country.



The U.K. government announced that it will close all travel corridors from today in order to restrict the spread of new coronavirus variant cases.



Sino-U.S. tensions also weighed after the Trump administration notified several Huawei suppliers that it's revoking their licenses to work with the Chinese firm.



The benchmark CAC 40 dropped 18 points, or 0.3 percent, to 5,593 after declining 1.2 percent on Friday.



Euronext N.V. shares rose about 1 percent. The stock exchange announced the appointment of Delphine d'Amarzit as CEO of Euronext Paris and member of the Managing Board of Euronext N.V.



Retailer Carrefour slumped 5.7 percent after ending talks with Alimentation Couche-Tard over a potential takeover.



Carmaker Stellantis rose nearly 3 percent in its first day of trading in the Paris stock market, following completion of the merger of Peugeot S.A. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V.



