Sanoma Corp: Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2020 Result on 10 February 2021

Sanoma Corporation, Press Release, 18 January 2021 at 13:15 EET

Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2020 Result on 10 February 2021

Sanoma will publish its Full-Year 2020 Result on Wednesday 10 February 2021 approx. at 8:30 EET. The report and related materials will be available on www.sanoma.com/en/investors after publishing.

An analyst and investor webcast and teleconference will be held in English by the President and CEO Susan Duinhoven and CFO and COO Markus Holm at 11:00. The live webcast can be followed via https://sanoma.videosync.fi/2020-q4-results .

To ask questions by phone during the live webcast, please join in 5-10 minutes prior to the start time by dialing one of the following numbers:

Finland: +358 9 8171 0310

Sweden: +46 8 5664 2651

United Kingdom: +44 33 3300 0804

United States: +1 631 913 1422

Confirmation code for the call is 88635471#

An on-demand replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conference at www.sanoma.com/en/investors .

Interview opportunities for media by Teams or by phone are available after the conference. Media representatives are asked to book interviews via Communications Director Marcus Wiklund, marcus.wiklund@sanoma.com .

Additional information

Kaisa Uurasmaa, Head of Investor Relations and CSR, Sanoma Corporation tel. +358 40 560 5601





