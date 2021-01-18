Fastbase Inc.: Fastbases Marketing Automation Converts Leads into Customers

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / In the ever-changing marketing environment, there is one constant: the need to build a reliable pipeline. For B2B marketers in 2021, the goal is to create marketing that sells. For marketing automation leader, Fastbase (OTC PINK:FBSE), their goal is to help B2B companies turn marketing automation into scalable online sales machines. Below, Fastbase's experts reveal their favorite B2B marketing tips to convert leads into customers in 2021.

Increase Conversions with AI-Powered Chatbots

You've seen them before. The little bubble on the bottom of the website screen asks if you need assistance. You're excited because now you don't have to call technical support and wait for an actual human to answer your questions. The live chat option enables you to get support immediately, and the best part for the business? That live chat option saves companies hundreds of customer service hours by automating answers to the most frequently asked questions. Not only that, according to leading chatbot powerhouse, Intercom, website visitors who chat are 82% more likely to convert to users and pay 13% more than those who don't.

Using Zapier, Fastbase integrates with Intercom. This duo is a powerful combination: Fastbase gives employees visibility into what web visitors have been viewing on the site and when integrated with Intercom, can start a chat conversation around the products or services that have been viewed. This is a sure-fire way to alleviate customer service reps from answering the same FAQs while simultaneously increasing conversions.

Social Proof Drives Customer Behavior

What is social proof? According to author and persuasion guru, Dr. Robert Cialdini, social proof is when people do what they see other people doing. Social proof has probably influenced us all in one way or another. Think of a long line at a restaurant. We automatically think the food must be worth the wait. We see a company promote its newsletter that goes out to 100k+ recipients. We think the company must be educating its audience with some really great insights. In the Forbes article "How FOMO Tactics Can Increase ECommerce Revenue," Entrepreneur Akram Khan simply states, "people seek validation from others before making online purchases and reviews or testimonials from previous users help establish credibility." So how can you use this tactic to increase website conversions? Create a banner of customer logos above the fold on your website. This ensures that when web visitors quickly skim the site, they'll take notice of past customers and continue reading down the page. Another option is to showcase reviews and testimonials from your happy customers. Just how well can social proof influence conversions? Optinmonster suggests that it can boost conversions up to 15%.

Sharply Reduce Sales Objections with Free Trials and Easy Sign-ups

Stop telling your website visitors how great your service is and let them try it for themselves. How? By offering your service for free. Free trials and demos significantly increase conversions while lowering barriers to entry. Plus, when your new prospects sign up for demos and offers, your business builds its email list with very warm potential leads. Combine this with Fastbase's automated marketing software, LeadScoring, and your free trial or demo will practically sell itself. LeadScoring monitors website engagement triggering notifications when your ideal customer is on the site and sends automated emails to move that visitor down the sales funnel. Combining free trials with Fastbase's automated nurturing system is a guaranteed sales strategy that will lower your customer acquisition costs. Start increasing your conversions by demoing Fastbase's suite of products for free today.

About Fastbase, Inc.

Fastbase Inc. is a Delaware/Nevada-registered web and database analytics company that offers a growing suite of tools to support B2B marketing and sales. The Fastbase platform gathers and displays detailed information on website visitors, including the name of the company, contact information, email addresses, and LinkedIn profiles. Fastbase's success has been facilitated by its seamless integration with Google Analytics. Its platform can identify website visitors in real-time providing business customers with powerful insights into their website users' behavior. The Fastbase Webleads software combines a website's analytics data with real-time visitor information, allowing customers to minimize the guesswork around who is visiting their website. Webleads standard package is a free Google Analytics add-on that provides a company's visitor information for the past 90 days with all data available for download to CSV and Excel formats. Fastbase customers that use Google Analytics can easily access a detailed list of their website visitors for the past 12 months. Fastbase analyzes over 8-10 billion website visitors each month from over 1,000,000 companies and top brands around the world.

Fastbase Inc.

140 Broadway, 46th Floor

10005 New York, United States

Phone +1- 800 490 7454

www.fastbase.com

SOURCE: Fastbase Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/624636/Fastbases-Marketing-Automation-Converts-Leads-into-Customers