Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) - Ely Gold Royalties Inc. (TSXV: ELY) (OTCQX: ELYGF) (FSE: I4U) ("Ely Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be participating and or presenting at the following events January 2021:

AME Round Up 2021, January 18-22

To view and interact with the Ely Gold Booth at the AME Round Up, please register or enter here: https://roundup.amebc.ca

NobleCon 17th Annual Conference, January 19-21

To participate at NobleCon - please register here: NobleCon17 Investor Tools

Rick Rule's Exclusive Investor Event - Picking Winners & Losers in a Post-Pandemic World, January 21-22

To participate in Rick Rule's Exclusive Investor Event please register here:

https://hopin.com/events/where-to-invest-in-2021-picking-winners-losers-in-a-post-pandemic-world?ref=5979f45e7b2a

All stakeholders and interested investors are welcome to tune in and participate with questions at these events. Playback of presentations at these events will be available on the Company's website after each event.

About Ely Gold Royalties Inc.

Ely Gold Royalties Inc. is a Nevada focused gold royalty company. Its current portfolio includes royalties at Jerritt Canyon, Goldstrike and Marigold, three of Nevada's largest gold mines, as well as the Fenelon mine in Quebec, operated by Wallbridge Mining. The Company continues to actively seek opportunities to purchase producing or near-term producing royalties. Ely Gold also generates development royalties through property sales on projects that are located at or near producing mines. Management believes that due to the Company's ability to locate and purchase third-party royalties, its strategy of organically creating royalties and its gold focus, Ely Gold offers shareholders a favourable leverage to gold prices and low-cost access to long-term gold royalties in safe mining jurisdictions.

