Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - January 18, 2021) - Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSX: TCW) ("Trican" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael J. McNulty to its Board of Directors, effective January 18, 2021. Mr. McNulty will also serve as a member of the Audit Committee.

Mr. McNulty is currently a Managing Partner at Pillar Four Capital. His distinguished career of over 40 years in the global energy services sector began at Schlumberger. Thereafter, he held executive positions with Precision Drilling Ltd., Saxon Energy Services Ltd. and Calfrac Well Services Ltd.

Mr. McNulty presently sits on the Boards of three privately held Canadian energy services companies. He holds the FCCA designation from the Chartered Association of Certified Accountants and brings with him extensive experience in building and leading growth-oriented energy services companies.

ABOUT TRICAN

Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Trican provides a comprehensive array of specialized products, equipment and services that are used during the exploration and development of oil and gas reserves.

