InterestSpring LLC: RehabNow.org, a Directory of Peer-Reviewed Addiction and Treatment Centers in the United States, is Officially Launched

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / The founders of RehabNow.org, a directory of peer-reviewed addiction and treatment centers in the United States, are pleased to announce the official launch of the website.

To learn which inpatient and outpatient facilities are nearest and/or to arrange for a 100 percent confidential request for help, please visit https://rehabnow.org/near-me/.

As a spokesperson for RehabNow.org noted, the website was created by people in recovery who know firsthand how challenging it can be to find information on the nearest inpatient and outpatient substance abuse treatment facilities.

These experiences have inspired the founders to create and launch the new user-friendly site, and help others who are dealing with challenges like alcoholism and drug addiction by offering them a free online directory of peer-reviewed drug and substance abuse rehab treatment facilities throughout the United States.

Even though RehabNow.org was launched quite recently, it already features in-depth information on over 9,000 addiction and treatment centers, with more being added every day.

"Every center we list has been manually added and peer-reviewed for correct information, from treatments to photos, making finding the right center easier than anywhere else online," the spokesperson noted, adding that the goal is to soon have photos of the interiors and exteriors of each facility posted on RehabNow.org, in addition to videos, links to social profiles and more.

RehabNow.org is exceptionally easy to navigate, the spokesperson noted. Visitors to the site may find treatment centers by State, and/or may search for specific rehab centers based on the types of treatments they offer.

"Locate a nearby facility or travel to a rehabilitation center for yourself or a loved one with our extensive and easy to use national resource directory," the spokesperson noted.

Also, to help people with substance use issues and their loved ones to learn more about addiction, RehabNow.org also includes helpful answers to a number of common questions including "How do I know when I need rehab?" In addition, the site features a blog that already features many helpful and reassuring articles on topics like "Caring For Loved Ones While They Are in Rehab."

