Pacific Assets Trust Plc - Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2020
London, January 18
Pacific Assets Trust plc
18 January 2021
Monthly Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2020
Pacific Assets Trust plc's Fact Sheet as at 31 December 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism and on the Company's website, www.pacific-assets.co.uk.
