Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5CX ISIN: US30057T1051 Ticker-Symbol: E0W 
Tradegate
18.01.21
15:08 Uhr
24,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,80 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
24,80025,20015:46
24,80025,00015:08
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP24,800-0,80 %
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.