A 5G Stock You Likely Haven't ConsideredChip makers have had a choppy ride over the past few years, but now they're back in the spotlight. In just the last three months (as of January 14, 2021), the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index surged 27%, substantially outperforming the Nasdaq Composite's 11.9% gain over the same period.Of course, the semiconductor industry is known to be cyclical, so.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...