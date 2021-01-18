Future Market Insights: How Technological Advancements are Spurring Growth of Clean Label Pectin Market: New Report Analyzes

Market players are focusing on capacity expansion to attain a competitive edge.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / FMI states in its recent study on the clean label pectin market that the market will record a CAGR of 6.1% through 2028. Demand for clean label pectin is anticipated to continue surging particularly on due to the increased sales of conventional and packaged food.

"Market players manufacturing citrus pectin are engaged in portfolio and capacity expansion to attain competitive edge. Furthermore, ample investment in r&d is prompting frequent product launches, ascertaining steady expansion of the market." says the FMI analyst.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Important Highlights

High methoxyl (HM) pectin product are anticipated to be preferred in contrast to low methoxyl pectin.

Orange is anticipated to remain lucrative throughout the forecast period.

The food and beverages sector will continue to be prominent end user of clean label pectin.

North America led by the US is estimated to exceed US$ 36.5 Mn towards 2028 end.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Drivers

Rising awareness pertaining to the associated health benefits and assistance in diabetic management and weight loss will generate growth prospects.

Increasing preference towards products made from natural ingredients is boosting demand for clean label pectin.

Favorable government policies and guidelines around the world pertaining to the usage of natural ingredients is encouraging the market growth.

Clean Label Pectin Market - Restraints

High manufacturing and sourcing costs remain to be a key constraint for the market.

Absence of proper research on country and regional -wise differences is creating deterrents.

COVID-19 Impact on Clean Label Pectin Market

The clean label pectin market growth is anticipated to be hampered owing to the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic. With a shift in consumers preference increasingly focusing on cleaner ingredients, while the demand for packaged food is growing, food-makers are obliged to substitute synthetic additives with natural ingredients. Furthermore, the market is likely to set on path of regaining as economies steadily stabilize.

Competitive Landscape

The clean label pectin market players are leaning towards expansion of the production facilities besides opting for strategic collaborations to attain competitive edge.

A few of the key companies functioning in the global market include Cargill, Inc., E. I. DuPont De Nemours And Company, Kraft Heinz, CP Kelco, Naturex S/A., Compañía Española de Algas Marinas S.A. (CEAMSA), Herbstreith & Fox Group, B&V SRL, Silvateam s.p.a., DSM Andre Pectin Co. Ltd. and Lucid Colloids Ltd.

About the Study

The study offers readers a comprehensive assessment of the clean label pectin market. Global, regional and national-level analysis of the latest trends influencing the market is covered in this FMI report. The study provides insights on the basis of product type (high methoxyl pectin and low methoxyl pectin), source (orange, apple, lemon and others), application(food and beverages, dietary supplements, pharmaceutical, personal care & cosmetics and others) and across key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, China, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa).

