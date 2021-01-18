Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 15-January-2021 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.78p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 349.73p INCLUDING current year revenue 351.79p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---