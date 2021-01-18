Chinese and Malaysian Media and Think Tanks Discuss Sci-Tech Cooperation to Empower the Future

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Science and Technology Daily | IUSTC:

Sponsored by China International Publishing Group, Malaysia-China Friendship Association and Science and Technology Daily, and organized by China Report Press, the "Technology Empowering the Future: China-Malaysia Think Tank and Media Cooperation Forum" was held on January 15, 2021.

Representatives from Chinese and Malaysian media, think tanks and sci-tech enterprises conducted in-depth discussions on "Empowering the Future through Technology-New Prospects for Digital Cooperation between Think Media in the 5G Era".

Chen Shi, the Deputy Editor-in-Chief of CIPG and President of China Report Press, indicated that the "fourth industrial revolution" represented by 5G and other digital technologies had provided a new approach to resolving and responding to global development issues and challenges. Currently, sci-tech cooperation has been an international trend. In face of complicated and changeable forms of international communication, the digital collaboration between Chinese and Malaysian think tanks and media possesses broad prospects. Both parties should actively integrate into the global innovation network and promote scientific and technological development through open cooperation.

"Technology, which is the theme of our deliberation today, is another emerging sector of our bilateral cooperation and this includes the cooperation on 5G...Our two countries have extended cooperation, support and assistance to each other to mitigate the effects of this pandemic," said Dato' Abdul Majid Ahmad Khan, President of Malaysia-China Friendship Association. He expressed that under the influence of the epidemic, Malaysia is accelerating emerging technologies in the industry and advancing its national digital strategy. "It is said that digital transformation is like a machine with data as its fuel and 5G as its digital fabric...5G will change the landscape of media and entertainment in the next decade." In his view, China's experience in the application of advanced new technologies such as short video, live streaming sales, online games, and other forms of entertainment tactics have yielded great results during the crisis. These experiences have also made important reference value to Malaysia. He expected the media and think tanks of China and Malaysia to strengthen digital cooperation in the 5G era.

Fang Hanting, Vice President of Science and Technology Daily, expressed his views on the forum. He claimed that it is of great significance for China and Malaysia to discuss the prospects of smart media digital cooperation in the 5G era. 5G is an epoch-making information transmission and connection technology, which has affected the development of the entire media industry, especially the intellectualized media industry. In the era of intellectualized media, 5G technology will accelerate the data-driven, intelligent connection and think tank of media, promote the construction of scene-oriented immersion, pan-centralization and ecological construction of media, provide a powerful supporting force for the innovation and development of the media industry, and enhance the reconstruction of everything as a medium in many aspects. China and Malaysia should seize the opportunity and jointly explore new prospects for think tank media cooperation.

During the forum discussion, representatives from several media and enterprises conducted discussions on three topics: "Application of Digital Technology in the Field of International Communication", "Media Development Trends in the 5G Era" and "Media Think Tanks Promoting China-Malaysia Technical Cooperation".

After discussion, it is widely thought that digital technologies such as 5G are reconstructing the industrial structure of science and Technology and leading media industry changes. Media, think tanks, and technology enterprises of China and Malaysia should seize opportunities for cooperation, strengthen cooperation and exchanges, promote the construction of digital information platforms and the cooperation of digital information, and enhance media integration to expand media influences, thus bringing practical collaboration between the two countries.