Canadian Automobile Dealers Association: Canadian Auto Retail Challenges Expected for 2021

Saskatchewan dealer leads national auto dealer group through difficult car market

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / The President and CEO of Driving Change Automotive Group, Trevor Boquist, has been officially appointed Chair of the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA). The Chair is set to take on the challenges of the 2021 market.

"With the retail car sector down over 20 per cent last year the dealership body and national association are going to have to work hard to re-establish a strong new vehicle market in 2021," said Boquist in his opening 2021 statement.

With a deep background in working at every level of dealership operations, Boquist is well-positioned to take on the unique challenges the industry currently faces. Due to the pandemic, new car sales have seen a greater decline than in the financial crisis of 2008-2009.

"We have a road ahead unlike we've ever seen before," added Boquist. "I along with the CADA team are committed to working for Canadian dealers to ensure they receive the relief measures tailored to our businesses and to making sure dealers are here and thriving at the end of this. Our businesses play an important role in building the economy and our communities so we have a larger responsibility."

Boquist has stressed the need for the national association to be at the table to help shape the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy (CEWS), provide support for dealerships to operate within the essential services classification, and being the catalyst for automakers to have a common focus for their business and the dealer body.

Boquist is the CEO of the Driving Change Automotive Group, which is a leading group of dealerships in Western Canada, headquartered in Regina, Saskatchewan. The group includes Bennett Dunlop Ford in Regina, River City Ford in Winnipeg, Carman Ford in Carman Manitoba and Moose Jaw Ford in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.

The Canadian Automobile Dealers Association (CADA) is the national association for franchised automobile dealerships that sell new cars and trucks. Our 3,300 dealers represent a key sector of Canada's economy. Through our dealers, we are represented in nearly every community and those dealers collectively employ over 150,000 people across the country.

