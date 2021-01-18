Clean Label Starch Market to Thrive on the Back of Desire to Eat Healthy and Awareness about Used Ingredients: TMR

- Shift in consumers' preference toward healthy food and beverage is estimated to create growth avenues for the market players

- Europe to emerge as one of the promising regional markets due to the presence of flourishing bakery and confectionary industry, which is anticipated to generate increased demand for clean label starch

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the recent years, there has been an increasing demand for 'clean label' for most of the food and beverage items. In both developing and developed nations, the number of health conscious people has been on the rise. Awareness about health and fitness creates demand for food and beverage that promotes good health. Many consumers are even willing to pay premium price for clean label products as they want food and beverage products boosting health and fitness.

Recent evolution in the starch industry reflects the advent of clean label movement. Starch is utilized in imparting creaminess, stability, viscosity, binding properties, and texture to preparations in the bakery and confectionary industry. Free from any kind of chemical modification, clean label starch is used in the preparation of pastries, biscuits, cakes, and many other baked products. Rise in disposable income along with willingness to pay premium price for clean label baked products and confections is likely to bolster growth of the global clean label starch market over the forecast period, from 2019 to 2029.

The sales of clean label starch are estimated to reach ~US$ 1.4 Bn in 2019. The clean label starch market is projected to record a Y-o-Y growth of ~6% over the forecast period, to reach a value of US$ 2.5 Bn by 2029

Of all the segments, food and beverage segment is estimated to account for a sizeable share of the global clean label starch market. This segment is expected to generate considerable amount of revenue by 2029 end. The global clean label starch market is estimated to register steady growth over the timeframe of analysis, from 2019 to 2029.

Request for Covid-19 Impact Analysis on Clean Label Starch Market: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/Covid19.php

Key Findings of Clean Label Starch Market Study

Change in Consumer Food Preferences to Generate Increased Demand

Consumers have been increasingly concerned about their wellness, fitness, and health, which have resulted in consumers changing their dietary habits and lifestyle. As such, food preferences of consumers have also changed over the years, which have witnessed increased demand for organic ingredients and food products. Shifting of consumer preference toward clean label products has led to growing demand for the product, which is anticipated to support development of the global clean label starch market. Even amongst those products, people show more trust clean label starch certified by higher regulatory bodies. Besides, consumers are showing interest in knowing about the sources of ingredients, which is further likely to drive growth of the global clean label starch market.

Download PDF Brochure - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php

Properties to Clean Label Starch to Expand its Scope in the Pharmaceutical Sector

Clean label starch has many unique properties. They are versatile, nonirritant, and non-toxic, which make them suitable for use as an ingredient in the pharmaceutical industry. There have been increased research and development activities to facilitate use of clean label starch as a diluting agent, binder, and lubricant in the process of making of capsules and tablets. In addition to that, it can also be utilized as a disintegrant for allowing disintegration of capsules and tablets into smaller pieces or parts to facilitate better absorption of the medicine. Riding on the back of such properties, the global clean label starch market is likely to observe considerable growth over the assessment period.

View Detailed Table of Contents at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/report-toc/50388

High Manufacturing Cost to Hinder Uptake of Clean Label Starch

No modification activities are carried out in clean label starch production process and it is extracted physically. However, the cost of modified starch is lower in comparison with clean label starch. For the making of modified starch, low cost chemicals can be used and raw materials are found in abundance, which keeps the price comparatively lower. In addition, the physical process of clean starch extraction is quite costly, which adds to the cost of the product eventually. These factors are estimated to pose serious challenges to the growth of the global clean label starch market. Most manufacturers opt for low cost products so as to increase profit for the company, which is likely to hinder expansion of the global clean label starch market.

Purchase Premium Research Report on Clean Label Starch Market @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php

Clean Label Starch Market: Key Driving Factors

Demand for clean label starch to rise on the back of shifting consumer preference toward healthy food habits.

Technological progress to assist manufacturers in speeding up the extraction process

Properties of clean label starch to facilitate its uptake in pharmaceutical sector.

Reduced cost of manufacturing could increase its adoption in developing countries.

Clean Label Starch Market: Key Market Participants

Some of the prominent industry players in the global clean label starch market comprise Tereos Starch & Sweeteners Iberia Sa, BENEO GmbH, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Euroduna Food Ingredients GmbH, KMC Kartoffelmelcentralen A.M.B.A, Thai Flour Co., Ltd.

Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Food & Beverages Industry,

Starch Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/starch-market.html

Pea Starch Market - https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pea-starch-market.html

Explore More Upcoming Reports: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/upcoming.htm

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact

Mr. Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release Source: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/clean-label-starch-market.htm

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1085206/Transparency_Market_Research_Logo.jpg