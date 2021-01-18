International Bancard & SambaPOS Partner for Growth With Strategic Partnership

DETROIT, MI / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / International Bancard, an industry-leading payment acceptance solutions provider, has partnered with SambaPOS in order to drive the US expansion of SambaPOS point of sale software to restaurants throughout the United States.

Through this partnership, International Bancard will provide its proprietary integrated payment technology, PassportConnect and industry-leading plug-and-play deployment for SambaPOS users. SambaPOS will bring global experience derived from over 130,000 locations in nearly 200 countries to US restaurant customers and help them take advantage of SambaPOS' unique restaurant automation system.

This system has been designed from the ground up to provide restaurateurs with a fully customizable platform to automate their restaurant processes from ordering and preparing, to serving and paying. SambaPOS incorporates embedded analytics which provide insight into every facet of restaurant operations so owners can optimize their efficiency and profitability.

"International Bancard is thrilled to partner with a truly global restaurant solution like SambaPOS. We love SambaPOS' vision of being the first and only 'Restaurant Automation System'", said John Badovinac, Vice President of Integrated Payments at International Bancard. "SambaPOS offers US restauranteurs access to an unbelievably robust user group of over 500,000 users who are constantly innovating on the SambaPOS platform. We are excited to offer our mutual clients access to such a dynamic and flexible system which helps optimize their business for maximum profitability."

"We are really proud to Partner with International Bancard to drive our growth in the US market." Said Jesse Parker, CEO of SambaPOS US. "We have been super impressed with both International Bancard's technology and its people. We were able to integrate to their proprietary technology, PassportConnect in only a few days and IB was incredibly responsive and supportive throughout the entire process. What's equally impressive is that at International Bancard you deal with real people. We love that we have continuing engagement with decision-makers and the entire IB team is truly focused on our mutual success."



About International Bancard

International Bancard, is a Detroit-based FINTECH company providing payment acceptance solutions for businesses, financial institutions, Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), associations and Independent Sales Organizations (ISOs) throughout North America. We offer seamless, secure, innovative payment solutions, take pride in understanding the needs and challenges of our clients and act with a sense of urgency in everything we do. We build relationships for life.

About SambaPOS

SambaPOS is a global technology platform operating in nearly 200 countries in dozens of languages and used by over 130,000 locations. SambaPOS is the first and only Restaurant Automation System offering a truly customizable restaurant management system that users can optimize for maximum performance and profitability. SambaPOS US headquarters is in New York, NY.

