Ingram Micro UK Broadens Cyber Security Portfolio To Include AppGuard Zero Trust Endpoint Protection

Strategic Relationship established to further strengthen Ingram Micro cybersecurity portfolio for SMB / SME & Enterprise Markets - Focusing on true preventative Zero Trust protection

NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ingram Micro UK Ltd and AppGuard Inc., have committed to partner together to more effectively address the rapidly emerging cyber threats to Consumer, SME / SMB and Enterprise customers throughout the European market by providing AppGuard's endpoint protection software, which uses a "zero trust" approach to control the behavior of applications and stop malware attacks prior to launch with its patented autonomous policy engine.

"We are delighted to now have INGRAM MICRO as our premier distributor for Europe," stated Chuck Sackley, Executive Vice President of Global Market and Business Development AppGuard Inc. We believe that they will provide us with broad access to the European market.

"INGRAM MICRO is the strategic distribution partner we have been looking for to quickly deliver our technology and capability to the the European market during this key window of opportunity in the market," said Maitland Muse, Executive Vice President of Channels and Strategic Aliances atAppGuard Inc. " We believe that we can very quickly strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the MSSP community within Europe very quickly through INGRAM MICRO."

Scott Murphy, Director - Cloud, Cyber, UCC at Ingram Micro commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with AppGuard, who provide ground-breaking products and technology at a time when the scale of cyber attacks and their cost to businesses in the UK and worldwide is greater than at any other time in history. Appguard join our ever-increasing UK portfolio of respected cyber security vendors and we look forward working closely with them to support our channel partners."

About Ingram Micro

Ingram Micro helps businesses realize the promise of technology. It delivers a full spectrum of global technology and supply chain services to businesses around the world. Deep expertise in technology solutions, mobility, cloud, and supply chain solutions enables its business partners to operate efficiently and successfully in the markets they serve. Unrivaled agility, deep market insights and the trust and dependability that come from decades of proven relationships, set Ingram Micro apart and ahead. Discover how Ingram Micro can help you realize the promise of technology. More at www.ingrammicro.com.

ABOUT APPGUARD, INC.

AppGuard, a Blue Planet-works company, provides award-winning server and endpoint cybersecurity protection for enterprises as well as small and medium-sized businesses. AppGuard's patented inheritance technology maintains the same level of guarding and isolation on any process spawned from a risky application. The technology does not rely on detection and response and instead prevents.

