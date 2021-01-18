Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 18.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
18.01.2021 | 16:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

People's China: Learning practical Chinese and E-payments in China with KYO TALK

BEIJING, Jan. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- How do modern Chinese urban residents pay their utility bills? Most remember using prepaid electricity meter cards for years. Technology advances have brought profound changes to Chinese lifestyles. This episode of KYO TALK focuses on the topic of e-payments.

One day, KYOSEI, a Japanese resident who has lived in China for years, found his house lost electricity because his prepaid power account ran out. His wife usually handled such things, but her absence forced him to figure it out himself. Jing thought he would have to go somewhere to refill the prepaid account, but was pleasantly surprised to discover that he could do it with his mobile phone. It was quite convenient.

In recent years, Jing has been deeply impressed by China's online payment convenience. With a cell phone, one can now hail a cab, shop, pay for parking fees and tuitions, and schedule a doctor's appointment. Here's what Jing had to say about e-payments.

Contact: Guo Ran
Tel.: 0086-18511857630
E-mail: 1289514537@qq.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/peoplechina/videos/848809689241375/

YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gy-L6yllx3E&feature=youtu.be

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1422107/Peoples_China.jpg

People's China logo

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
sist1
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.