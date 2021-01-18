u-blox AG: Statement Regarding Telit Communications PLC ('Telit')

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

No intention to make an offer for Telit

THALWIL, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / u-blox Holding AG ("u-blox") (SIX:UBXN) (OTC:UBLXF) refers to the statement made on 20 November 2020 regarding a possible offer for Telit, the statement made on 18 December 2020 regarding extension of the deadline to make such an offer, and the statement made on 7 January 2021 announcing termination of discussions regarding a possible combination between the parties.

In accordance with Rule 2.6(a) of the Code, u-blox is required, by no later than 18 January 2021, to either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Telit or announce that it does not intend to make an offer.

u-blox confirms that it does not intend to make an offer for Telit.

As a result of this announcement, u-blox is bound by the restrictions under Rule 2.8 of the Code. Pursuant to Rule 2.8 of the Code, u-blox reserves the right to set aside the restrictions in Rule 2.8 in the following circumstances:

(i) with the agreement of the board of Telit;

(ii) if a third party announces a firm intention to make an offer for Telit;

(iii) if Telit announces a "whitewash" proposal (see Note 1 of the Notes on Dispensations from Rule 9) or a reverse takeover (as defined in the Code); and

(iv) if there has been a material change of circumstances (as determined by the Panel on Takeovers and Mergers).

About u-blox

u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. Their smart and reliable solutions, services and products let people, vehicles, and machines determine their precise position and communicate wirelessly over cellular and short range networks. With a broad portfolio of chips, modules, and secure data services and connectivity, u-blox is uniquely positioned to empower its customers to develop innovative and reliable solutions for the Internet of Things, quickly and cost-effectively. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com)

Enquiries:

Credit Suisse, financial adviser to u-blox

Philippe Cerf

Ben Deary

Phone: +44 20 7888 8888

u-blox investor relations contacts:

Switzerland and Europe:

Doris Rudischhauser, c/o Dynamics Group AG

Phone: +41 79 410 81 88

E-mail: dru@dynamicsgroup.ch

US:

Jeehae Linford, c/o The Equity Group Inc.

Phone: +1 (404) 840-3122

E-mail: jlinford@equityny.com

u-blox AG

Zürcherstrasse 68

8800 Thalwil

Switzerland

Phone +41 44 722 74 44

Fax +41 44 722 74 47

info@u-blox.com

www.u-blox.com

In accordance with Rule 26.1 of the Code, a copy of this announcement will be available on u-blox's website at (www.u-blox.com). The content of the website referred to in this announcement is not incorporated into and does not form part of this announcement.

