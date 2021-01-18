Record Storage Systems: Charlotte Document Management Company Launches New Technology to Improve Remote Information Management

CHARLOTTE, NC / ACCESSWIRE / January 18, 2021 / Record Storage Systems, a leader in document storage and information management, recently launched new technology enhancements to its records management solutions to improve the way businesses manage hard-copy and electronic documents remotely. These enhancements will enable remote customers to better manage record retention schedules, request scanned files, and obtain secure document shredding services. With the increase in remote workforces this year and the need for many organizations to adopt remote information sharing and management practices, these new solutions help workers securely manage business information from the convenience of their desktop.

With a recent investment in the Charlotte document management company's information management software, customers are now able to take pictures of their boxes for hard copy document storage and upload them into the inventory management system for convenient viewing. Boxes prepared for offsite document storage with box descriptions and labels can be captured and uploaded to the software by Record Storage Systems, allowing remote workers to view and manage inventory in real-time, without having to visit the facility in person.

Claude Mitchell, Vice President, had this to say about the new capabilities of the document management software, "With the increase in employees working remotely this year, we wanted to offer a mobile-friendly way for customers to view boxes in storage. With this new solution, customers can view images of the boxes that contain their hard copy records at our offsite storage facility." He added that the images will also help customers better manage record retention schedules and inventory - even when they're working from home.

Along with new image capture capability, Record Storage Systems has also launched a Scan-on-Demand program for customers who need to request hard-copy documents stored in the record center. Scan on Demand offers maximum flexibility to take control of business records by allowing customers to enjoy prompt document scanning and electronic delivery. This is ideal for remote workers who need to request a specific file and cannot accept physical file delivery. Electronic records can be easily shared between multiple departments and workers - making Scan-on-Demand the ideal choice for professionals who are unable to collaborate in person. This solution will allow departments such as Accounting to automate document management by quickly requesting and electronically sharing files, including invoices, check requests, and tax records.

Record Storage Systems is a full-service document management provider focused on helping businesses achieve their goals for secure and efficient document storage, scanning, and shredding. With the influx of remote workers, confidential information is more vulnerable to a security breach if documents are not destroyed properly. With new technology through information management software, the company now offers online document shredding requests and electronic Certificates of Destruction. Remote employees can manage destruction dates for files, request a document shredding console, or schedule a record purge project online. A shredding Certificate of Destruction can now be sent electronically in real-time. Contactless document shredding is also available for customers who require ongoing document shredding on a weekly or monthly basis.

These new solutions will be available for use moving forward into 2021 as remote document management continues to evolve and information management plays a larger role in the remote worker's business strategy. The company's value-added service offerings are designed to increase efficiency, productivity, and security for remote document management.

Record Storage Systems started its document services business in Charlotte, N.C in 1984. They are a privately held, full-service document management provider that specializes in lifecycle information management services. The company offers businesses a wide variety of data and document management solutions, including document storage, scanning, electronic management, and document shredding. A partnership with Record Storage Systems offers customers unparalleled industry experience, innovative solutions, and superior customer service.

More information about the document management software launch can be found on the company's website. Those that want to learn more about the document management services this North Carolina company offers can visit www.RecordStorage.com or their Google business listing below.

