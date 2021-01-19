The swimwear market is expected to grow by USD 1.56 billion, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Swimwear Market 2020-2024
The increasing demand for long-sleeve swimsuits is one of the major factors propelling market growth. However, factors such as cultural restrictions regarding the adoption of swimwear will hamper the market growth.
Swimwear Market: Geographic Landscape
Based on the geographic landscape, the women's swimwear segment is expected to post significant growth during the forecast period.
North America will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. The US is the key market for swimwear in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in MEA, South America, and APAC.
Companies Covered:
- Arena Spa
- Chantelle Group
- Gildan Activewear Inc.
- LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton
- Perry Ellis International Inc.
- PVH Corp.
- Seafolly Holdings Pty. Ltd.
- SUNSETS Inc.
- Tapestry Inc.
- Wacoal Holdings Corp.
