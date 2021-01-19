Premier Continuous Controls Monitoring platform empowers enterprises with continuous, unified visibility of security tool effectiveness on-premises and in-cloud

Cyber Observer, the premier Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) solution, today announced a major enhancement to its platform that enables CISOs and other security and risk management executives to obtain new, continuous, unified visibility into the effectiveness of cybersecurity tools that are implemented throughout their enterprise. By continuously retrieving and analyzing Critical Security Controls (CSCs) from applications on-premises and in-cloud, Cyber Observer's CCM platform simplifies compliance, reduces mean time to detection and response, and advances risk posture management.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005068/en/

Cyber Observer provides new visibility into cybersecurity posture by continuously monitoring security tools on-prem and in-cloud, enabling security and risk executives to reduce MTTD and MTTR. (Photo: Business Wire)

Cybersecurity teams are overwhelmed with complexity of managing dozens of disparate security tools that have been implemented across their hybrid enterprises. Despite best efforts to implement security controls to minimize threats and risks, enterprise executives are discovering that misconfigured or malfunctioning tools are too often a blind spot and one of the weakest links in their security defenses. Cyber Observer's CCM platform eliminates this problem and now enables enterprises to keep a finger on the pulse of how their security tools are performing.

Cyber Observer connects and pulls data from an enterprise's on-premises and in-cloud tools to create a comprehensive view of the security tools implemented. In addition to continuously analyzing more than 5,000 CSCs and providing controls status in the context of management, compliance requirements and other frameworks, Cyber Observer released a set of new features, including:

Real-time dashboards. Easily demonstrate the status of each tool, status of the different security areas, prioritize vulnerabilities, aggregate risk posture scoring, and alert on deviation from normal behavior.

Easily demonstrate the status of each tool, status of the different security areas, prioritize vulnerabilities, aggregate risk posture scoring, and alert on deviation from normal behavior. Continuous reporting. New reporting module automates reports on an organization's cybersecurity tools status and cyber posture views.

New reporting module automates reports on an organization's cybersecurity tools status and cyber posture views. Open API enhancements. Enable enterprises to easily share data collected by Cyber Observer with third-party tools that provide security information and event management (SIEM), automation (SOAR), and artificial intelligence.

"Managing risks requires more than implementing security tools and checking the box," said Shimon Becker, Cyber Observer Co-founder and VP Product. "It requires continuous monitoring, management, and oversight to ensure that people, processes, and technology are in fact protecting your data and your enterprise."

"The new release offers quick and easy remote implementation," said Moti Ram, Cyber Observer Co-founder and VP R&D. "We support hybrid on-premises and in-cloud connectivity and deployment."

Cyber Observer is backed by Merlin Ventures, which strategically invests in and scales innovative cybersecurity companies. "Things like misconfigured or unpatched security tools are such easy targets for adversaries to exploit," stated Seth Spergel, Vice President of Emerging Technology at Merlin Ventures. "Implementing a simple solution like Cyber Observer's Continuous Controls Monitoring platform should really be a part of any organization's cyber hygiene protocol and a standard practice for all enterprises."

About Cyber Observer

Cyber Observer is the premier Continuous Controls Monitoring (CCM) solution that reduces business losses and audit costs by continuously monitoring and auditing critical security controls and applications. The Cyber Observer platform integrates dozens of the most popular security tools into a single interface, enabling security and risk management executives to monitor tool performance in alignment with cybersecurity, business, and regulatory frameworks. This equips security and risk management executives with unprecedented visibility, control, and strategic oversight that empowers security and risk executives to proactively identify and close critical security gaps while demonstrating the effectiveness and maturity of their security programs and investments. Learn more or view a demo at cyber-observer.com.

About Merlin Ventures

Merlin Ventures is a strategic investment firm that rapidly scales visionary companies and introduces disruptive solutions designed to help enterprises address today's most critical cybersecurity challenges. Merlin Ventures' unique business model combines robust infrastructure and capital, onboarding and market readiness acceleration, cybersecurity engineering leadership, and deep-rooted customer and market relationships to enable its portfolio of cybersecurity companies to accelerate growth and flourish. Learn more at merlin.vc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210118005068/en/

Contacts:

Stephen McCarney

Merlin Ventures

smccarney@merlin.vc