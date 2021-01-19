EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

Rank Company Sector Country % of

Net Assets Equity investments 1 Samsung Electronics Information Technology South Korea 3.3 2 Taiwan Semiconductor ADR Information Technology Taiwan 3.1 3 Tesco Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.1 4 Orange Communication Services France 2.9 5 Vodafone Communication Services United Kingdom 2.8 6 Murata Manufacturing Information Technology Japan 2.7 7 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 2.6 8 Antofagasta Materials United Kingdom 2.5 9 Panasonic Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.5 10 Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical H Health Care China 2.5 11 Samsung SDI Information Technology South Korea 2.4 12 Novartis Health Care Switzerland 2.4 13 Sony Consumer Discretionary Japan 2.4 14 Commerzbank Financials Germany 2.3 15 Astellas Pharma Health Care Japan 2.3 16 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 2.2 17 Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Financials Japan 2.2 18 Roche * Health Care Switzerland 2.2 19 ING Financials Netherlands 2.1 20 Sanofi Health Care France 2.1 21 AstraZeneca Health Care United Kingdom 2.1 22 Daiwa House Industry Real Estate Japan 2.1 23 Singapore Telecommunications Communication Services Singapore 2.1 24 Total Energy France 2.1 25 Nokia Information Technology Finland 2.0 26 Japan Tobacco Consumer Staples Japan 2.0 27 Credicorp Financials Peru 2.0 28 BMW Consumer Discretionary Germany 1.9 29 Fresenius Medical Care Health Care Germany 1.8 30 China Mobile Communication Services China 1.6 31 ENI Energy Italy 1.6 32 Comsys Industrials Japan 1.0 33 Raito Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.8 34 Ship Healthcare Health Care Japan 0.8 35 Mirait Industrials Japan 0.7 36 Kyowa Exeo Industrials Japan 0.7 37 TBS Communication Services Japan 0.7 38 Totetsu Kogyo Industrials Japan 0.7 39 Meitec Industrials Japan 0.7 Total equity investments 78.0 Fixed income investments 1 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 2030 4.5 2 US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 2050 4.5 Total fixed income investments 9.0 Cash and other net assets 13.0 Net assets 100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020 % of Net Assets Europe ex UK 23.5 Japan 22.1 Asia Pacific ex Japan 15.0 United Kingdom 13.1 Americas 4.2 Fixed Income 9.1 Cash and other net assets 13.0 100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020 % of Net Assets Health Care 16.2 Information Technology 13.6 Communication Services 12.3 Financials 8.6 Consumer Staples 7.6 Consumer Discretionary 6.8 Industrials 4.5 Energy 3.7 Materials 2.5 Real Estate 2.1 Fixed Income 9.1 Cash and other net assets 13.0 100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2020, the net assets of the Company were £119,095,000.

19 January 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

