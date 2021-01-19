Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 19.01.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 656 internationalen Medien
Clarity Gold - Super-Hype durch 50% sichtbares Gold in den Bohrkernen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
19.01.2021 | 08:04
63 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

EP Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holding as at 31 December 2020

PR Newswire

London, January 18

EP GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

PORTFOLIO HOLDINGS AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2020

RankCompanySectorCountry% of
Net Assets
Equity investments
1Samsung ElectronicsInformation TechnologySouth Korea 3.3
2Taiwan Semiconductor ADRInformation TechnologyTaiwan 3.1
3TescoConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 3.1
4OrangeCommunication ServicesFrance 2.9
5VodafoneCommunication ServicesUnited Kingdom 2.8
6Murata ManufacturingInformation TechnologyJapan 2.7
7UnileverConsumer StaplesUnited Kingdom 2.6
8AntofagastaMaterialsUnited Kingdom 2.5
9PanasonicConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.5
10Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical HHealth CareChina 2.5
11Samsung SDIInformation TechnologySouth Korea 2.4
12NovartisHealth CareSwitzerland 2.4
13SonyConsumer DiscretionaryJapan 2.4
14CommerzbankFinancialsGermany 2.3
15Astellas PharmaHealth CareJapan 2.3
16Verizon CommunicationsCommunication ServicesUnited States 2.2
17Sumitomo Mitsui TrustFinancialsJapan 2.2
18Roche *Health CareSwitzerland 2.2
19INGFinancialsNetherlands 2.1
20SanofiHealth CareFrance 2.1
21AstraZenecaHealth CareUnited Kingdom 2.1
22Daiwa House IndustryReal EstateJapan 2.1
23Singapore TelecommunicationsCommunication ServicesSingapore 2.1
24TotalEnergyFrance 2.1
25NokiaInformation TechnologyFinland 2.0
26Japan TobaccoConsumer StaplesJapan 2.0
27CredicorpFinancialsPeru 2.0
28BMWConsumer DiscretionaryGermany 1.9
29Fresenius Medical CareHealth CareGermany 1.8
30China MobileCommunication ServicesChina 1.6
31ENIEnergyItaly 1.6
32ComsysIndustrialsJapan 1.0
33Raito KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.8
34Ship HealthcareHealth CareJapan 0.8
35MiraitIndustrialsJapan 0.7
36Kyowa ExeoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
37TBSCommunication ServicesJapan 0.7
38Totetsu KogyoIndustrialsJapan 0.7
39MeitecIndustrialsJapan 0.7
Total equity investments78.0
Fixed income investments
1US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.125% 15 July 20304.5
2US Treasury Inflation Protected Security 0.25% 15 February 20504.5
Total fixed income investments9.0
Cash and other net assets13.0
Net assets100.0

* The investment is in non-voting shares

GEOGRAPHICAL DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK23.5
Japan22.1
Asia Pacific ex Japan15.0
United Kingdom13.1
Americas4.2
Fixed Income9.1
Cash and other net assets13.0
100.0

SECTOR DISTRIBUTION

31 December 2020 % of Net Assets
Health Care16.2
Information Technology13.6
Communication Services12.3
Financials8.6
Consumer Staples7.6
Consumer Discretionary6.8
Industrials4.5
Energy3.7
Materials2.5
Real Estate2.1
Fixed Income9.1
Cash and other net assets13.0
100.0

Totals may not add due to rounding

As at 31 December 2020, the net assets of the Company were £119,095,000.

19 January 2021

The holdings report can also be viewed on the Company's website at www.epgot.com.

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Enquiries:

Kenneth Greig
Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited
Tel: 0131 270 3800

The Company's registered office address is:

27-31 Melville Street
Edinburgh
EH3 7JF

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.