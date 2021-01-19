Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 19, 2021) - Better Plant Sciences Inc. (CSE: PLNT) (OTCQB: VEGGF) (FSE: YG3) ("Better Plant") or (the "Company") Is pleased to announce its partially owned subsidiary NeonMind (CSE: NEON) ("NeonMind") has common shares now trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE") under the symbol "6UF". As a result, NeonMind's common shares are now cross-listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange and the FSE. Shares of Better Plant are available on the FSE under the symbol "YG3".





Better Plant Affiliate NeonMind Lists on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6377/72301_betterplant.jpg

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. With a share in turnover of around 90 per cent, it is the largest of Germany's seven stock exchanges and it is an international trading centre, which is reflected in the structure of its participants. Of the approximately 200 market participants, roughly 50% are from countries other than Germany.

The FSE facilitates advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems, allowing it to meet the growing requirements of cross-border trading.





About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind is a preclinical psychedelic drug development company. Its first proposed drug candidate involves the administration of psilocybin (a complex organic compound found in psychedelic mushrooms) as a treatment for obesity and related illnesses for which NeonMind is conducting a preclinical trial at the University of British Columbia. NeonMind has filed five U.S. provisional patent applications claiming methods of aiding in weight loss, treating compulsive eating disorder, treating obesity or a complication of obesity, and/or altering the diet of an individual by administering psilocybin and/or other psychedelic compounds or their analogues or by administering psilocybin or its analogue in conjunction with therapy or other treatments. NeonMind is also pursuing commercialization of its catalogue of proprietary medicinal mushroom product formulas. It recently launched a collection of four mushroom-infused coffees containing medicinal mushrooms Lion's Mane, Turkey Tail, Reishi and Cordyceps which are available for purchase online in Canada at www.neonmind.com.

For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindbiosciences.com or buy NeonMind mushroom infused coffee at www.NeonMind.com.





About Better Plant Sciences Inc.

Better Plant offers plant-based products for optimum health and wellness. It is a vertically integrated company with a team whose complementary experience enables acquisition, development, manufacturing, and direct-to-consumer distribution of its products. Its all-natural products vary in use from pain treatment to disease prevention to skin care, all without chemicals or harmful ingredients. It has an extensive catalogue of over 400 proprietary product formulas. Better Plant currently has over 70 plant-based products for sale through eCommerce and/or in retail stores under the brands Jusu, Urban Juve, and Wright & Well. Better Plant also owns approximately 29.2% of NeonMind.

For more information on Better Plant, visit betterplantsciences.com or follow @betterplantsciences on Instagram.

Penny White, President & CEO

penny@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-514-2677

Investor Relations:

Alexandra Dumanski

invest@betterplantsciences.com

1-833-514-2677

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, brand development, availability of packaging, intellectual property protection, reduced global commerce and reduced access to raw materials and other supplies due to the spread of COVID-19, the potential for not acquiring any rights as a result of the patent application and any products making use of the intellectual property may be ineffective or the company may be unsuccessful in commercializing them; and other approvals will be required before commercial exploitation of the intellectual property can happen. Demand for the company's products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Better cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Better, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Better expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72301