

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Superdry plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported a statutory loss before tax of 18.9 million pounds for the 26-week period to 24 October 2020 compared to a loss of 4.2 million pounds, prior year. Loss per share was 18.6 pence compared to a loss of 7.9 pence. Underlying loss before tax widened to a loss of 10.6 million pounds compared to a loss of 2.3 million pounds, prior year. Underlying loss per share was 10.4 pence compared to a loss of 5.7 pence.



First half total Group revenue was 282.7 million pounds compared to 369.1 million pounds, last year, a decline of 23.4%.



The Board believes it is prudent and in the long-term interest of shareholders to continue to focus on cash preservation in the short-term and has decided to not propose an interim dividend.



