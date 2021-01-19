Anzeige
Dienstag, 19.01.2021
Clarity hebt ab: Massenweise sichtbares Gold (25%), Rekordvolumen und Allzeithoch!
PR Newswire
19.01.2021 | 08:51
Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, January 18

[19.01.21]

TABULA ICAV

Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per ShareEx Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BG0J8M6684,746.0000EUR09,226,477.18108.8721

Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BG0J8L5918,650.0000EUR01,951,578.84104.6423

Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BF2T2N6710,821.000GBP01,080,658.0099.8667

Fund:Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BH059L7445,600.0000EUR04,868,178.95106.7583

Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS ShortValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BH05CB83100,800.0000EUR09,118,206.7390.4584

Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BL6XZW691,097,907.0000EUR0111,595,570.43101.6439
Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BKP52691205,964.0000EUR5,000.000020,542,386.1499.7378

Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BN4GXL632,490,000.0000EUR024,838,346.129.9752
Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETFValuation DateISIN CodeShares in IssueCurrencyShare Redeemed since Previous ValuationNET Asset ValueNAV per Share Ex Dividend Date
18.01.21IE00BN4GXM7010,080.0000SEK01,008,856.02100.0849
