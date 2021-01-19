Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
London, January 18
[19.01.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|84,746.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,226,477.18
|108.8721
|Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|18,650.0000
|EUR
|0
|1,951,578.84
|104.6423
|Fund: Tabula EUR Performance Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BF2T2N67
|10,821.000
|GBP
|0
|1,080,658.00
|99.8667
|Fund:Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BH059L74
|45,600.0000
|EUR
|0
|4,868,178.95
|106.7583
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|100,800.0000
|EUR
|0
|9,118,206.73
|90.4584
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|1,097,907.0000
|EUR
|0
|111,595,570.43
|101.6439
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BKP52691
|205,964.0000
|EUR
|5,000.0000
|20,542,386.14
|99.7378
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|2,490,000.0000
|EUR
|0
|24,838,346.12
|9.9752
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|18.01.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.0000
|SEK
|0
|1,008,856.02
|100.0849
