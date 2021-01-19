

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Kier Group plc (KIE.L) issued a trading update for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The Group said it performed well in the first half and expects to deliver half-year results slightly above the Board's expectations. The Group said a reduction in adjusting items in the period will generate a statutory result materially better than the corresponding period last year.



Kier Group expects to generate positive adjusted operating cash flow at the half year end. The Group is continuing to consider a potential equity raise.



