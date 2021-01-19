

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Hammerson Plc (HMSO.L) said that it received 41% of first-quarter 2021 rent due, with the UK collecting 41%, France 46%, and Ireland 31%.



The company said its leasing teams have worked hard to reach agreements with retailers, and rent collection has increased significantly, despite the challenging trading environment.



According to the company, the UK delivered a more variable footfall performance with city centre-focused flagships peaking at more than 60% of prior year, and 100% for retail parks.



The company stated that full repayment of drawings under the group's revolving credit facilities-- 568 million pounds drawn at 30 June 2020-- was completed in October.



Following certain transactions, the company continues to maintain high levels of liquidity, having access to its 1.245 billion pounds of available undrawn Revolving Credit Facilities as well as substantial cash holdings, the company said.



