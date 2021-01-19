Anzeige
Commerce Resources Corp. Announces Participation in Zoom With Zimtu Investor Presentation Featuring the Fluorspar Market

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / January 19, 2021 / Commerce Resources Corp. (TSXV:CCE)(FSE:D7H0) (the "Company" or "Commerce") is pleased to announce that President Chris Grove will participate in the first Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation for 2021 featuring the fluorspar market on Wednesday January 20th.

Fluorspar (also called fluorite) is the mineral form of calcium fluoride, CaF2. An important industrial mineral, fluorspar is considered a critical/strategic mineral by the European Union and the United States. Critical and strategic minerals are metals and non-metals that are considered vital for the economic well-being of the world's major and emerging economies, yet whose supply may be at risk due to geological scarcity, geopolitical issues, trade policy, or other factors.

Fluorspar is an essential raw material to the steel, aluminium, pharmaceutical, and chemical industries in two marketable products: acid spar grade and met spar grade. Fluorspar cannot be recycled and must be continuously mined to feed the world's growing demand. Today the market is in a state of flux, because in 2018 China, the world's largest producer and consumer of fluorspar, became a net fluorspar importer for the first time. This is mainly attributed to Chinese industrial users whom consume most of China's domestic production in steel manufacturing.

To participate in Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu investor presentation featuring the fluorspar market please note the following:
Date: Wednesday January 20th, 2021
Start time: 10:00 AM PST (Vancouver) / 1:00 PM EST (Toronto) / 7:00 PM CET (Frankfurt)
Where: Virtually via Zoom Video Conferencing
Zoom video link to join: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81216258103

Wednesday's Zoom with Zimtu presentation will also feature Stephan Bogner from Rockstone Research who will begin the presentation with a discussion of the current state of the fluorspar market. Rockstone Research specializes in the analysis of capital markets and publicly listed companies. Also presenting will be representatives from Ares Strategic Mining and Saville Resources.

About Commerce Resources Corp.
Commerce Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company with a particular focus on deposits of rare metals and rare earth elements. The Company is focused on the development of its Ashram Rare Earth Element and Fluorspar Deposit in Quebec and the Upper Fir Tantalum-Niobium Deposit in British Columbia. For more information, please visit the corporate website at www.commerceresources.com or email info@commerceresources.com.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP.
"Chris Grove"
Chris Grove
President and Director
Tel: 604.484.2700
Email: cgrove@commerceresources.com
Web: http://www.commerceresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Commerce Resources Corp.



© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
